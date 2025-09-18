Kim Kardashian's buzzy legal drama All's Fair gets a premiere date!

Kim Kardashian's new legal drama All's Fair is coming this November, only on Hulu. © IMAGO / Landmark Media

Order in the court!

Fans won't have to wait much longer for Ryan Murphy's "sexy" series, as TV Line has confirmed that All's Fair is set to premiere this November!

The official synopsis for the legal drama reads, "A team of female divorce attorneys leave a male-dominated firm to open their own powerhouse practice."

The summary teases a "fierce, brilliant, and emotionally complicated" series filled with plenty of intrigue, adding, "In a world where money talks and love is a battleground, these women don't just play the game – they change it."

Kim's buzzy co-stars for the legal drama include Glenn Close, Teyana Taylor, Sarah Paulson, and Niecy Nash-Betts. The reality star will reportedly portray a "fictionalized" version of her own divorce attorney, Laura Wasser.