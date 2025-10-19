Kim Kardashian stuns – and confuses! – with full face covering on red carpet
Los Angeles, California - Kim Kardashian knows how to steal a red carpet – and this weekend was no exception.
The 44-year-old reality star arrived at the fifth annual Academy Museum Gala in Los Angeles on Saturday night in a look that instantly set social media ablaze.
Instead of opting for her usual sleek glam, Kim turned heads in a nude, full-coverage mask paired with a matching strapless corset gown from Maison Margiela's Fall 2025 Couture collection, per People.
The daring ensemble featured a trio of crystal-studded chokers adorned with green gemstones and cross pendants.
Even her long nude manicure matched the outfit's monochrome palette, creating a seamless (and slightly eerie) effect.
On Instagram, the SKIMS founder leaned into the moment with her signature humor, sharing clips of herself backstage with her glam team.
"Mario, do I look ok? The makeup?" she asked celebrity makeup artist Mario Dedivanovic while fully masked.
"You're makeup looks amazing, yes," he quipped back, playing along.
Fans react to Kim's fully-masked look while she dishes on new SKIMS products
Fans were quick to share their thoughts on the bold look, and opinions were definitely divided.
The look echoed her incognito look at the 2021 Met Gala, where she stunned in an all-black Balenciaga ensemble.
"Maybe she wanted a makeup free day. I mean...this is perfect [for] when im hungover," one viewer joked.
Another commented, "Not a great look. Your the prettiest girl in the world. Why cover it?"
A third simply wrote, "kim what is this."
Amid all the fashion buzz, Kim also opened up to Variety on the carpet about her coontroversial new underwear line.
"That was just a fun idea that I had," she said. "You'll never know what we'll surprise you with."
Cover photo: Collage: Amy Sussman / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP & Screenshot/Instagram/@kimkardashian