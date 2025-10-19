Kim Kardashian stuns – and confuses! – with full face covering on red carpet

Los Angeles, California - Kim Kardashian knows how to steal a red carpet – and this weekend was no exception.

Kim Kardashian turned heads in a daring mask at the Los Angeles Academy Museum Gala. © Collage: Amy Sussman / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP & Screenshot/Instagram/@kimkardashian

The 44-year-old reality star arrived at the fifth annual Academy Museum Gala in Los Angeles on Saturday night in a look that instantly set social media ablaze.

Instead of opting for her usual sleek glam, Kim turned heads in a nude, full-coverage mask paired with a matching strapless corset gown from Maison Margiela's Fall 2025 Couture collection, per People.

The daring ensemble featured a trio of crystal-studded chokers adorned with green gemstones and cross pendants.

Even her long nude manicure matched the outfit's monochrome palette, creating a seamless (and slightly eerie) effect.

On Instagram, the SKIMS founder leaned into the moment with her signature humor, sharing clips of herself backstage with her glam team.

"Mario, do I look ok? The makeup?" she asked celebrity makeup artist Mario Dedivanovic while fully masked.

"You're makeup looks amazing, yes," he quipped back, playing along.