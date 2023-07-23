What did Kim Kardashian do in Miami? Soccer icons, celeb hangouts, and more!

Miami, Florida - Kim Kardashian 's short weekend in Miami left fans starstruck! From encounters with Lionel Messi and David Beckham to celeb -filled dinners, did she really take the city by storm? Let's find out!

Kim Kardashian had quite an eventful weekend in Miami as she was seen among major stars. © Collage: CHANDAN KHANNA / AFP, Megan Briggs / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP

Kimmy Cakes knows how to make the most of her weekends, and this one was no exception!

The reality TV star and SKIMS founder was seen in Miami with Tristan Thompson and some of the biggest names in sports and entertainment.

First up, Kim shared a heartwarming clip to Instagram Stories when she introduced her son Saint to soccer icons Lionel Messi and David Beckham at the DRV-PNK Stadium for Inter Miami's Leagues Cup match.

But that wasn't all for the 42-year-old Kardashians star, as she also turned heads alongside NBA star LeBron James as they witnessed Messi's magic on the pitch.

As if meeting Messi and Beckham wasn't enough, Kim and Tristan were also spotted at Bad Bunny's trendy Gekko restaurant after the match.