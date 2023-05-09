Kim Kardashian and Kanye West reunite at Saint's soccer game
Los Angeles, California - Kim Kardashian and Kanye West were spotted together supporting their son Saint at his soccer match.
It was a family affair on Sunday as Kimye reunited to cheer on their athletic seven-year-old son during his game.
In pics obtained by TMZ, the 42-year-old Kardashians star was seen seated with Saint on her lap in his soccer attire, while ex-husband stood behind them.
More snaps showed Kim, who wore an all-black casual ensemble with matching shades, and Ye, sporting a black outfit with a brown head wrap, near one another as they mingled with parents.
According to the site, Kimye apparently engaged in "small talk" and spoke while watching their son play on the field.
It seems the exes' are continuing to co-parent amicably following their acrimonious split, messy divorce, and Ye's abrupt marriage to Bianca Censori.
Did Kanye West attend Psalm's firefighter-themed birthday bash?
However, this working relationship doesn't seem to have extended to Kanye's presence for his son's birthday.
Over the weekend, the SKIMs owner threw a lavish firefighter-themed bash for Psalm.
Kim shared snaps of the event on her Instagram story, which showed her adorable toddler dressed in a fitting costume.
More footage featured fire-shaped balloons, a Dalmatian-themed sweets table, and a visit from the Calabasas Fire Department, who brought a vintage fire truck to the party.
Yet the Hurricane rapper was noticeably absent from the over-the-top party.
It's not clear whether Ye missed the event altogether or was just avoiding the cameras.
