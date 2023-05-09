Kim Kardashian and Kanye West reunite at Saint's soccer game

Los Angeles, California - Kim Kardashian and Kanye West were spotted together supporting their son Saint at his soccer match.

Kanye West and Kim Kardashian kept it amicable during their son's Saint soccer game. © BRYAN BEDDER / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / GETTY IMAGES VIA AFP

It was a family affair on Sunday as Kimye reunited to cheer on their athletic seven-year-old son during his game.

In pics obtained by TMZ, the 42-year-old Kardashians star was seen seated with Saint on her lap in his soccer attire, while ex-husband stood behind them.

More snaps showed Kim, who wore an all-black casual ensemble with matching shades, and Ye, sporting a black outfit with a brown head wrap, near one another as they mingled with parents.

According to the site, Kimye apparently engaged in "small talk" and spoke while watching their son play on the field.

It seems the exes' are continuing to co-parent amicably following their acrimonious split, messy divorce, and Ye's abrupt marriage to Bianca Censori.