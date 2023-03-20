Kim Kardashian scores epic soccer mom win with Mbappe photo op in Paris

Paris, France - Kim Kardashian's glamorous soccer mom life with her son Saint has ramped up, as the mom-and-son duo attended a Paris Saint-Germain game and met a famous face.

"Soccer moms for the win!" Kim Kardashian (r) and her son continued their Euro soccer tour, as Saint scored a photo with soccer star Kylian Mbappe (l.). © Collage: FRANCK FIFE / AFP & Screenshot/Instagram/kimkardashian

Goal!

The 42-year-old SKIMs owner is living the soccer mom life in Kardashian style, as she and her seven-year-old son continue to tour Europe.

On Sunday, Kim dropped a few snaps on her Instagram story from the pair's Parisian trip to watch the French league leaders play Rennes at the Parc des Princes stadium.

Saint, who Kim shares with ex-hubby Kanye West, was again joined by his friends, per the clips. Pics showed the group sporting PSG jerseys while watching the match from the sidelines.

Meanwhile, Kimmy Cakes kept her attire cool in an all-black ensemble with matching shades.

The beauty mogul's sister Kendall Jenner was also reportedly in tow for the festivities.



Yet the time just outside the game may have been the highlight, as Saint got to snap a photo with an all-star player!