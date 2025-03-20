Kim Kardashian steps in as Kanye West brings North to meet Andrew Tate

Los Angeles, California - Kim Kardashian and Kanye West 's drama escalates after the SKIMS mogul pulled the plug on his visit with North!

Kim Kardashian ended North's (r.) visit with Kanye West (l.) after learning that the rapper was meeting with the Tate brothers. © Collage: MATT WINKELMEYER / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / GETTY IMAGES VIA AFP & Screenshot/Instagram/kimkardashian

KimYe's fallout just got nastier!

TMZ reported Wednesday that The Kardashians star abruptly ended their daughter's trip with Ye after learning that Andrew and Tristan Tate – who are facing rape and human trafficking charges – were going to be with them.

The Heartless rapper also viciously attacked Kim with allegations that she's "trafficking" North in a series of shocking X posts.

According to insiders, the topic of trafficking was brought up during the pair's emergency hearing over the 11-year-old held last week.

The exes' hearing came after the Gold Digger artist released a song, Lonely Roads Still Go to Sunshine, that featured North and Sean "Diddy" Combs, who is currently in prison and awaiting trial on charges of sex trafficking and racketeering.