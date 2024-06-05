Kim Kardashian dishes on how she nabbed her role in American Horror Story!

Los Angeles, California - Kim Kardashian took part in Variety's Actors on Actors series presented by Peacock, and she spilled some hot behind-the-scenes tea on her American Horror Story experience!

In a video posted to Variety's YouTube channel on Wednesday, Kim sat down with actor Chloë Sevigny of American Horror Story and FEUD: Capote vs The Swans.

In the interview, the Kardashians star revealed that she'd initially based her AHS: Delicate character on older sister Kourtney Kardashian – though she was later told that momager Kris Jenner was definitely shining through in her performance!

On working with series creator Ryan Murphy, she explained that he first came to her with "an idea that was kind of reality-based, and I wasn't into it."

Then Ryan returned with another idea: "He came back and said, 'You know what, I really wanna write something for you, and would you consider doing American Horror Story?"

"It was an honor that he even believed in me," the SKIMS founder added.