Will Kim Kardashian's acting career suffer following divisive AHS finale?

Fans have sounded off on Kim Kardashian 's acting debut following the much-anticipated finale of her television project, American Horror Story: Delicate .

Kim Kardashian made her acting debut with her role as the scheming publicist Siobhan Corbyn in American Horror Story: Delicate Parts One and Two. © IMAGO / Landmark Media

The 12th season of the horror anthology has wrapped up its devious tale with the 42-year-old revealed to be the evil mastermind after all.

AHS' latest season followed budding actor Anna Alcott played Emma Roberts, whose fight for stardom and motherhood sent her on a dangerous path.

Kim portrayed Anna's seemingly trustworthy publicist Siobhan Corbyn. In the finale, however, she's actually shown to be the leader of a devilish, baby-stealing cult.

The ominous ending received mixed reactions from viewers on X, and the Kardashians star's performance was also critiqued.

Did Kim impress the AHS fandom? Check out viewers' reactions below!