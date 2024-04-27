Will Kim Kardashian's acting career suffer following divisive AHS finale?
Fans have sounded off on Kim Kardashian's acting debut following the much-anticipated finale of her television project, American Horror Story: Delicate.
The 12th season of the horror anthology has wrapped up its devious tale with the 42-year-old revealed to be the evil mastermind after all.
AHS' latest season followed budding actor Anna Alcott played Emma Roberts, whose fight for stardom and motherhood sent her on a dangerous path.
Kim portrayed Anna's seemingly trustworthy publicist Siobhan Corbyn. In the finale, however, she's actually shown to be the leader of a devilish, baby-stealing cult.
The ominous ending received mixed reactions from viewers on X, and the Kardashians star's performance was also critiqued.
Did Kim impress the AHS fandom? Check out viewers' reactions below!
Fans sound off Kim Kardashian in AHS: Delicate
While some viewers applauded the beauty magnate in AHS, others were still displeased with her casting.
One user tweeted, "nah kimberly noel ate her lil role up idgaf."
Yet another fan wrote, "I can't believe they took Kim K to the AHS and she is absolutely awful actress."
The season itself was also slammed by the audience with another user writing, "American Horror Story is not good anymore. They had a decent storyline for the first time in I don’t know how many seasons only to end it in the most disappointing way possible."
With Kim gearing up to star in a few more film projects – including another series with Roberts – the world will get to see if the SKIMS mogul has what it takes to be an actor!
