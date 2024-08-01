Kim Kardashian drops "lost files" from lavish India trip

Los Angeles, California - Kim Kardashian shared the pics that never made it to the 'gram from her lavish time in India with Khloé !

Kim Kardashian gave fans more glimpses into her lavish India takeover. © Screenshot/Instagram/@kimkardashian

India clearly had an effect on the 43-year-old SKIMs mogul, who reflected on her trip with more rare pics that she shared via Instagram.

Kim's Wednesday post featured various snaps of her traditional Indian garments, including her bright red, high-waisted skirt and matching bra top.

More footage showed the reality star in her dusty peach lehenga, plus random, blurry selfies as she headed to a wedding ceremony with the Good American owner.

Kim and KoKo struck a duck face pose while rocking shades and their diamonds in the back seat of the luxury vehicle.

She captioned the photo dump, "India lost files" – but something tells us that the mom of four isn't done reminiscing!

In July, Kim and Khloé pulled up to the star-studded three-day weekend celebration of Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant's wedding.