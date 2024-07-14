Kim and Khloé Kardashian flaunt lavish bling for Indian wedding
Mumbai, India - Kim and Khloé Kardashian proved that diamonds really are a girl's best friend as they flaunted their lavish looks from Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant's star-studded wedding.
The reality stars were among the many A-listers who jetted to Mumbai for the billionaire heir's ceremony over the weekend.
On Saturday, Kim and Khloé both dropped footage of their blinged-out looks, which were variations on the traditional lehenga, to their Instagram stories.
The 43-year-old SKIMs mogul opted for a bedazzled white number, while her younger sister sported a bright pink lehenga.
The night before, Kim and Khloé sported similarly stunning looks in different shades. This time, Kim rocked an eye-catching red set while the 40-year-old Good American mogul stunned in a white lehenga with gold embellishments and accessories.
"Kim and Khloé take India," KoKo wrote in the caption of her Saturday Instagram post. "can’t believe I get to have this experience with my sister!!! The best memories with my bestie."
The girls trip comes after the pair were embroiled in a bitter feud on season 5 of The Kardashians over their contrasting parenting styles.
In Thursday's episode, though, fans saw Kim admit that her younger sister may have been right after all, and it seems they've put the tension long behind them!
Cover photo: Collage: Screenshots/Instagram/@khloékardashian & @kimkardashian