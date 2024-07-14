Kim and Khloé Kardashian flaunt lavish bling for Indian wedding

Mumbai, India - Kim and Khloé Kardashian proved that diamonds really are a girl's best friend as they flaunted their lavish looks from Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant's star-studded wedding.

The reality stars were among the many A-listers who jetted to Mumbai for the billionaire heir's ceremony over the weekend.

On Saturday, Kim and Khloé both dropped footage of their blinged-out looks, which were variations on the traditional lehenga, to their Instagram stories.

The 43-year-old SKIMs mogul opted for a bedazzled white number, while her younger sister sported a bright pink lehenga.

The night before, Kim and Khloé sported similarly stunning looks in different shades. This time, Kim rocked an eye-catching red set while the 40-year-old Good American mogul stunned in a white lehenga with gold embellishments and accessories.

"Kim and Khloé take India," KoKo wrote in the caption of her Saturday Instagram post. "can’t believe I get to have this experience with my sister!!! The best memories with my bestie."

The girls trip comes after the pair were embroiled in a bitter feud on season 5 of The Kardashians over their contrasting parenting styles.