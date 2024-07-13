Kim and Khloé Kardashian squash feud with emotional post: "It's me and you"

Mumbai, India - While attending a star-studded wedding in India, Kim and Khloé Kardashian further proved their on-screen feud is no more with a sappy Instagram post.

As their heated conflict came to a close on The Kardashians, the sisters gushed over one another as they shared snaps from Anant Ambani's wedding.



In a post from Khloé showcasing both of their looks on Saturday, the 40-year-old added a sweet caption that made it clear their bond hasn't been broken.

"To the depths of the ocean, it's me and you," Khloé wrote under the photos with Kim.

The SKIMs mogul dropped a few teary-eyed emojis in the comments and added, "7 lifetimes I'll find u."

Kim and Khloé have shared a tense relationship on season 5 of The Kardashians so far, particularly butting heads over their contrasting parenting styles.

But on the latest episode of the Hulu series, Kim admitted that her younger sister may have been right after all.

After criticizing Khloé's strict take on parenting, Kim confessed that she can be "too lenient" with her four kids at times.