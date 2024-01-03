Kim Kardashian drops sweet pics from last minute family ski trip

Park City, Utah, USA - Kim Kardashian and her family slid into some snowy fun before ringing in 2024!

Kim Kardashian shared more footage from her New Year's Eve family trip to Deer Valley in Utah. © Collage: screenshot/instagram/kimkardashian

On Tuesday, the 43-year-old reality star dropped more footage from her impromptu New Year's Eve trip to Utah.

Kim shared the sweet family pics via her Instagram story which featured images of roasted marshmallows, a chocolate penguin, and Christmas coffee mugs.

The Kardashians star's son Saint, who hilariously used the alias "S.W. Ronaldo," was captured posing with his friend while his younger sister Chicago looked adorable in an all-pink fit.

Kim's story concluded with a glimpse at her own ski skills, snaps of direction signs that showed arrows pointing to "Rising Star, Kimberley," and a shot of her typically stylish attire: a white puffer jacket and matching Balenciaga hoodie.

Khloé Kardashian and her children True and Tatum were also in attendance for the winter outing and also documented the trip with a plentiful IG photo dump.

"Deer Valley NYE 2023! Hello 2024!! Happy, healthy, blessed, and magical love wishes," she captioned the post.