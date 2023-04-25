Kim Kardashian gets dissed and dismissed by acting vet Patti LuPone
Los Angeles, California - Kim Kardashian's upcoming American Horror Story (AHS) role has been slammed by veteran stage and screen actor and AHS alum Patti LuPone!
It appears that some aren't feeling Kimmy Cakes' transition into acting!
The 74-year-old Broadway star was a recent guest on Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen.
During the host's fun Q&A segment "Do! They! Give A Damn!?" LuPone got honest on whether she "gave a damn" about the SKIMs owner's upcoming role.
"Yes, I do!" the Evita star stated, after Cohen asked the question.
"You don't like it, do you?" he continued, to which she responded frankly, "No, I don't."
Patti LuPone isn't happy with Kim Kardashian joining American Horror Story
LuPone, who appeared in American Horror Story's third season Coven, further expressed her disapproval of Kimmy Cakes joining the AHS family after Cohen guessed that the vet doesn't like to see a celebrity with no acting history cast in roles.
"Excuse me, excuse me, Kim, you know, what are you doing with your life?" LuPone continued.
"Don't get on the stage, Mrs. Worthington," she added, referring to the stage-mother character in Noel Coward's 1935 song, Mrs. Worthington.
Earlier this month, The Kardashians star announced she will star in the 13th season of the horror anthology alongside AHS alum Emma Roberts.
Kardashian's debut is coming this summer, so fans – and Lupone – will see if the reality star kills it!
Cover photo: Collage: Screenshot/Instagram/kimkardashian & MICHAEL TRAN / AFP