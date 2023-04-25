Kim Kardashian gets dissed and dismissed by acting vet Patti LuPone

Los Angeles, California - Kim Kardashian's upcoming American Horror Story (AHS) role has been slammed by veteran stage and screen actor and AHS alum Patti LuPone!

Oop! Show alum Patti LuPone (r) isn't feeling Kim Kardashian's upcoming role on American Horror Story. © Collage: Screenshot/Instagram/kimkardashian & MICHAEL TRAN / AFP

It appears that some aren't feeling Kimmy Cakes' transition into acting!

The 74-year-old Broadway star was a recent guest on Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen.

During the host's fun Q&A segment "Do! They! Give A Damn!?" LuPone got honest on whether she "gave a damn" about the SKIMs owner's upcoming role.

"Yes, I do!" the Evita star stated, after Cohen asked the question.

"You don't like it, do you?" he continued, to which she responded frankly, "No, I don't."