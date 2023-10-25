Kim Kardashian gets honorary Spice Girls' name from Ginger Spice

Los Angeles, California - Kim Kardashian's wish to be a Spice Girl has been somewhat granted thanks to Ginger Spice!

Kim Kardashian got an honorary Spice Girls name from Ger Halliwell, aka Ginger Spice (l). © Collage: FIONA HANSON / PRESS ASSOCIATION FILES / AFP & Screenshot/Instagram/kimkardashian

Though the 43-year-old reality star is a jack-of-all trades, what she really, really wants is to be a Spice Girl.

Well, Geri Halliwell, aka Ginger Spice, heard Kim loud and clear and had nothing but praise and a potential nickname for The Kardashians star during her recent interview with E! News.

"She deserves something really good," Halliwell told the outlet.





"She deserves something like Inner Strength Spice. I think she's Smart Spice. She's smart."

The Rosie Frost and the Falcon Queen author also said of Kim,"It's brilliant that you're beautiful from the outside, but also she's beautiful with a book in her back pocket. I love that. We can be all things. Good for her!"

Ginger Spice also hailed beauty mogul and aspiring lawyer for being a "good role model" and businesswoman, and allowing women to celebrate their curves, adding, "I really like that about her."