Kim Kardashian gets honorary Spice Girls' name from Ginger Spice
Los Angeles, California - Kim Kardashian's wish to be a Spice Girl has been somewhat granted thanks to Ginger Spice!
Though the 43-year-old reality star is a jack-of-all trades, what she really, really wants is to be a Spice Girl.
Well, Geri Halliwell, aka Ginger Spice, heard Kim loud and clear and had nothing but praise and a potential nickname for The Kardashians star during her recent interview with E! News.
"She deserves something really good," Halliwell told the outlet.
"She deserves something like Inner Strength Spice. I think she's Smart Spice. She's smart."
The Rosie Frost and the Falcon Queen author also said of Kim,"It's brilliant that you're beautiful from the outside, but also she's beautiful with a book in her back pocket. I love that. We can be all things. Good for her!"
Ginger Spice also hailed beauty mogul and aspiring lawyer for being a "good role model" and businesswoman, and allowing women to celebrate their curves, adding, "I really like that about her."
"Smart Spice" may actually be the perfect moniker for Kimmy Cakes!
Cover photo: Collage: FIONA HANSON / PRESS ASSOCIATION FILES / AFP & Screenshot/Instagram/kimkardashian