Kim Kardashian gifted diamond necklace with bizarre engraving from North West!

Los Angeles, California - Kim Kardashian received quite the unusual necklace from her daughter, North West, on her recent birthday!

Kim Kardashian (r.) received quite the unusual necklace from her daughter, North West, on her recent birthday! © Collage: Screenshot/Instagram/@kimkardashian & Emma McIntyre / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP

"North got me this diamond necklace that says 'Skibidi Toliet.' Wow," the 44-year-old reality star said in a clip shared to her Instagram story on Monday.

She showed her followers the piece of jewelry, which bore the bizarre engraving on the front and the signature "Love, North" and the date – 10/21/24 – on the back.

"Because you love Skibidi Toilet," the 11-year-old explained to her mom, to which Kim asked skeptically, "I do?"

The engraving refers to a viral web series from the YouTube channel DaFuq!?Boom!, which has become a serious hit with the younger end of Gen-Z.

According to PEOPLE, the Skibidi Toliet necklace likely cost an eye-popping $20,000 – though North probably didn't foot the bill herself!

The SKIMs mogul turned 44 on Monday, and she gave fans a peek at her birthday festivities with some more footage also shared to Instagram.