Kim Kardashian slays at Balenciaga show during Paris Fashion Week

Paris, France - Kim Kardashian flaunted her curvy frame at the star-studded Balenciaga Fall/Winter 2024 show for Paris Fashion Week!

Kim Kardashian turned heads when she arrived to attend the Balenciaga Fall/Winter 2024 show in Paris on Sunday. © Collage: JULIEN DE ROSA / AFP & Screenshot/X/dnstylee

On Sunday, the 43-year-old icon stylishly pulled up to the controversial fashion house's show during PFW.

Kim proved why she's also known as "Kimmy Cakes" in a figure-hugging black lace dress that highlighted her hourglass figure.

The sexy fit featured a backless design and trickled down to the ground, forming a small train trailing behind her.

She completed the mob wife-esque fit with a slick ponytail and smokey-eye makeup with a nude lip and bronze base.

She struck several poses before heading in to watch the runway show.