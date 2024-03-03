Kim Kardashian slays at Balenciaga show during Paris Fashion Week
Paris, France - Kim Kardashian flaunted her curvy frame at the star-studded Balenciaga Fall/Winter 2024 show for Paris Fashion Week!
On Sunday, the 43-year-old icon stylishly pulled up to the controversial fashion house's show during PFW.
Kim proved why she's also known as "Kimmy Cakes" in a figure-hugging black lace dress that highlighted her hourglass figure.
The sexy fit featured a backless design and trickled down to the ground, forming a small train trailing behind her.
She completed the mob wife-esque fit with a slick ponytail and smokey-eye makeup with a nude lip and bronze base.
She struck several poses before heading in to watch the runway show.
Who was at the Paris Fashion Week Balenciaga show?
Reportedly, fellow A-listers including Serena Williams, Salma Hayek, and Leonardo DiCaprio's girlfriend Vittoria Ceretti were also in attendance for the Balenciaga show.
Kim's relationship with the luxury brand has led to the SKIMs CEO receiving backlash from her fans, though it hasn't stopped The Kardashians star from rocking several iconic Balenciaga looks as of late.
And no one can deny that Kim looks très magnifique in Paris!
Cover photo: Collage: JULIEN DE ROSA / AFP & Screenshot/X/dnstylee