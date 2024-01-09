Kanye West gushes over wife and gets called out over Kim Kardashian digs

Los Angeles, California - Kanye West penned a heartfelt tribute to wife Bianca Censori over the weekend in celebration of her birthday, amid increasing fan criticism over his past treatment of ex Kim Kardashian .

Kanye West penned a heartfelt tribute to his alleged wife Bianca Censori (r.) over the weekend to celebrate her birthday, amid increasing fan criticism over his past treatment of Kim Kardashian (l.) © Collage: Screenshots/Instagram/@kimkardashian & @kanyewest

On Saturday, the controversial rapper posted a gushing Instagram message to Censori.

"Happy birthday to the most beautiful super bad fun iconic muse inspirational talented artist masters degree in architecture 140 IQ loving by my side everyday when half the world turned their backs on me and the most amazing step mom to our children I love you so much thank you for sharing your life with me."



Ye has reportedly been married to Bianca Censori since December 2022, only a month after his divorce from Kim Kardashian was finalized.

In typical Ye fashion, he followed up his sweet post about Censori with a series of racy pics of the architect. He made a similar move last week