Kanye West gushes over wife and gets called out over Kim Kardashian digs
Los Angeles, California - Kanye West penned a heartfelt tribute to wife Bianca Censori over the weekend in celebration of her birthday, amid increasing fan criticism over his past treatment of ex Kim Kardashian.
On Saturday, the controversial rapper posted a gushing Instagram message to Censori.
"Happy birthday to the most beautiful super bad fun iconic muse inspirational talented artist masters degree in architecture 140 IQ loving by my side everyday when half the world turned their backs on me and the most amazing step mom to our children I love you so much thank you for sharing your life with me."
Ye has reportedly been married to Bianca Censori since December 2022, only a month after his divorce from Kim Kardashian was finalized.
In typical Ye fashion, he followed up his sweet post about Censori with a series of racy pics of the architect. He made a similar move last week
Instagram users defend Kim Kardashian in Kanye's comments section
Kanye has been widely criticized for allegedly influencing Bianca to dressing scantily in public, with many pointing out how Ye often hassled Kim for wearing revealing clothing.
The rapper notoriously also had a public tantrum at the idea of Kim's ex Pete Davidson becoming a part of his kids' lives, something fans specifically latched onto in the comments of his recent Insta post after he referenced his kids.
"You didn’t just say ‘our children' about your ex-wife’s kids," one user wrote, with another adding, "Imagine Kim posted our children with another guy tho."
Fans have long speculated that the artist could be trying to make Kim jealous with his ongoing relationship antics.
What do you think: Is Kanye doing too much?
