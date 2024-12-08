Kim Kardashian has a chic new accessory for the holidays – a leg cast!

By Steffi Feldman, Janina Rößler

Los Angeles, California - It looks like Kim Kardashian will be hopping around on one leg for Christmas as the reality star has broken her foot!

It looks like Kim Kardashian will be hopping around on one leg for Christmas – the reality star has broken her foot!

All she wants for Christmas is her two front... legs?

In an Instagram story that the 44-year-old uploaded on Friday, she announced her injury to her 359 million Insta followers.

The picture shows her foot wrapped in a splint, with what appears to be a crutch sat next to it.

The American Horror Story actor added an angry emoji and captioned the post, "FML... broken foot for the holidays."

Another Insta story picture from Sunday shows the cast again, this time crossed casually over her uninjured – and fashionably heel-clad – foot.

At least she's keeping up with her famous fashion sense in spite of the medical mishap!

As Page Six reported, it is still unclear how Kim injured herself and how long her recovery will take.

In an Instagram story that Kim Kardashian uploaded Friday, she announced her injury.

Perhaps the new injury has something to do with her recent daring motorcycle photoshoot ad campaign for her popular SKIMS brand.

We'll have to wait and see if she explains more in the days to come!

