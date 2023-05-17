Is Kim Kardashian dating Tom Brady?
Los Angeles, California - Does Kim Kardashian have a new love in her life?
The 42-year-old had the Hollywood rumor mill turning earlier this week as speculation swirled that she is romantically involved with NFL star Tom Brady.
With Kim single since her split from Pete Davidson last year and Tom finalizing his divorce from model Gisele Bündchen shortly after, it seemed that this celebrity pairing could potentially be the real deal.
Alas, sources revealed to Us Weekly on Tuesday that although the stars have been in touch recently, they aren't dating.
"Kim is looking at purchasing property in Baker's Bay and knows Tom has a vacation home there in the Bahamas," the insider said. "She reached out to him for advice and he was really helpful."
Despite the recent reconnection, things are strictly platonic between the pair.
"They've been in touch but they’re strictly friends and she isn't looking at dating Tom, or anybody else at the moment," the source added.
Since calling it quits with the SNL alum last August, Kim has prioritized her children over focusing on finding a new partner.
Kim Kardashian isn't focused on dating at the moment
Though the reality star is reportedly open to the idea of dating again, she's in no rush to find the perfect man, instead choosing to stay focused on spending time with her four children.
As for what kind of guy she would be looking for, Kim is rumored to have her eyes set on a more normal beau - one outside the bright lights of Hollywood.
The SKIMs founder did have a recent run-in with Pete Davidson at the Met Gala earlier this month, but it seems the exes are quite amicable, as they were photographed sharing a cheerful conversation inside the event.
Cover photo: Collage: ANGELA WEISS & VALERIE MACON / AFP