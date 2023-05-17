Is Kim Kardashian dating Tom Brady?

Los Angeles, California - Does Kim Kardashian have a new love in her life?

Kim Kardashian has reportedly been "in touch" with Tom Brady amid dating rumors. © Collage: ANGELA WEISS & VALERIE MACON / AFP

The 42-year-old had the Hollywood rumor mill turning earlier this week as speculation swirled that she is romantically involved with NFL star Tom Brady.

With Kim single since her split from Pete Davidson last year and Tom finalizing his divorce from model Gisele Bündchen shortly after, it seemed that this celebrity pairing could potentially be the real deal.

Alas, sources revealed to Us Weekly on Tuesday that although the stars have been in touch recently, they aren't dating.

"Kim is looking at purchasing property in Baker's Bay and knows Tom has a vacation home there in the Bahamas," the insider said. "She reached out to him for advice and he was really helpful."

Despite the recent reconnection, things are strictly platonic between the pair.

"They've been in touch but they’re strictly friends and she isn't looking at dating Tom, or anybody else at the moment," the source added.

Since calling it quits with the SNL alum last August, Kim has prioritized her children over focusing on finding a new partner.