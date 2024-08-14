Kim Kardashian inks new TV deal with bestie LaLa Anthony set to star!

Los Angeles, California - Kim Kardashian is the ultimate girls' girl as she's teamed up with her bestie LaLa Anthony for a new TV series!

Kim Kardashian (l.) is teaming up with her longtime bestie, LaLa Anthony (r.), for a new scripted series. © Collage: Screenshots/Instagram/@lala

The 43-year-old SKIMs mogul has inked a new deal with 20th Television, and her longtime gal pal is set to star!

Per The Hollywood Reporter, The Kardashians star's new scripted series will be directed by Black-Ish creator Kenya Barris and has already landed at Hulu.

The series, titled Group Chat, will star LaLa and is based on the reality star's book, The Love Playbook: Rules for Love, Sex and Happiness.

Kim dished in an official statement, "I'm incredibly interested in telling stories that are personal, complicated, relevant, from my own experiences and those familiar to me," shouting out the "exceptional team" at 20th TV that she worked with on American Horror Story: Delicate.