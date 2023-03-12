Kim Kardashian offers a peek at her beauty routine after opening up on Ye's love life

Los Angeles, California - Kim Kardashian has been slaying as of late with her recent snaps of her natural glam , and she delighted fans with an intimate look at her "beauty day."

Kim Kardashian treated herself to a facial with her friend Natalie over the weekend. © Collage: screenshot/instagram/kimkardashian

On Saturday, the 42-year-old SKIMs owner took to Instagram to give viewers a look at her self-care day with her friend Natalie Halcro who accompanied her to her treatment with Dr. Simon Ourian.



The beauty mogul posted several clips and pics of her beauty day, with the first snap featuring the mom-of-four and her friend posing while sporting masks on their faces.

"@Nataliehalcro and I earlier today with the one and only @simonouriandmd1 for a little beauty day," Kim wrote in the caption.

The next clips showed Kimmy looking a little uncomfortable while getting her treatment first as from the skin specialist.

"@simonouriandmd1 I look relaxed don't I?" she joked in the post.

The next videos were more up-close shots of Kim's facial treatment done by laser, with the reality star praising her doctor in the last snap.

"I love him @simonouriandmd1," she gushed in the last pic.

Kimmy's latest beauty day follows her peculiar remarks about her ex-hubby, Kanye West, and his new partner, Bianca Censori.

