Kim Kardashian flaunts her sexy style with peace and love on Instagram

Los Angeles, California - It's all peace and love! Kim Kardashian continued to show off her fit physique with new Instagram pics.

Kim Kardashian remained the queen of slay in her stunning new Instagram snaps! © Collage: screenshot/instagram/kimkardashian

Alexa, cue Lizzo's Good As Hell, because that's exactly how Kimmy Cakes looks like she's feeling.

In honor of International Women's Day, the 42-year-old SKIMs owner took to Instagram to post a sexy photo dump, where she showed off her curvy curves and toned-tummy.

Not one hair was out of place as Kim posed in a light gray crop top and a low-on-the-hips matching skirt with a high slit up the leg.

The Kardashians star threw up some deuces in the first pic, while the rest showed Kim posing and pouting in front of a winding staircase.

She didn't use words to caption the post, but instead used an emoji of a lipstick stain and fingers making the peace sign.

The future lawyer and fashionista has been clearly keeping up her workout regimes, as she showed in her IG stories earlier this week when she hit the gym with Kelly Rowland.

Kim's latest photo dump follows the mom of four's stunning natural selfie and some spicy bikini snaps with her sis Kylie Jenner.