Did Kim Kardashian post a make-up free selfie or a stealthy edit?

Los Angeles, California - Kim Kardashian slayed a natural look at a routine dentist checkup, which has led to a fierce debate among fans.

Kim Kardashian can even make a dentist chair look good, as she demonstrated in her recent Instagram selfie. © Screenshot/Instagram/kimkardashian

On Monday, the queen of slay had her Instagram followers in a frenzy when she shared a seemingly make-up free selfie from her recent dentist visit.

The pic featured Kimmy Cakes chilling in the dentist's chair while sporting a black hoodie, a slicked-back braided ponytail, and a disposable pink bib. The 42-year-old SKIMs owner captioned the natural-looking snap with a tooth and fairy wand emojis.

Immediately, fans took to the comments section to praise Kim's natural beauty, with many suggesting that she has stopped using filters all together.

"When you can make even a dentist chair look good," one fan wrote while another responded, "Yes an unfiltered selfie!!!"

One user also gave Kim's skin a shoutout, writing, "Nice to see Kim’s skin without makeup or a filter," with another fan also hyping up The Kardashian owner, commenting, "See!!! Shut up all those haters she's unfiltered unedited and still the most beautiful of all time."

And yet, there were a few haters who threw shade at Kim, accusing of her still using edits for the pic.



"I love Kim and she's beautiful but this is still edited."