Kim Kardashian posts bizarre Christmas music video along with Jesus, elves, and Macaulay Culkin
Los Angeles, California - Kim Kardashian uploaded a disturbing David Lynch-ian video to her Instagram page on Monday morning.
Ho ho hold on a minute...
In an unsettlingly unbroken shot, Kim can be seen crawling through a trashed house inhabited by nightmarish creatures.
As she goes, her cover of the Christmas classic Santa Baby – produced by her brother-in-law Travis Barker – can be heard playing over the chaos.
Fans of the reality series The Kardashians already knew about the song, but nobody could have guessed that the music video would be so strange!
With a blonde wig on her head, the American Horror Story crawls ceaselessly across the floor of a house, seemingly in a daze.
The video, which is pixelated with repeated glitches, looks like a found-footage horror film set in the 60s or 70s.
Kim Kardashian's fans are confused – is that Macaulay Culkin?
Every few seconds, viewers encounter a new, nightmarish scenario: Mother Mary, Jesus, dwarves, bodybuilders, hobos, and many other characters appear in the video.
The big surprise comes at the very end when, in the last scene, Kim crawls towards the one who is filming the whole thing.
All decked out in a Santa Claus suit is none other than an adult Macaulay Culkin, the child star of the cult Christmas film Home Alone!
Merry whatever-the-heck-this-is from Kim Kardashian! At least she posted a more normal fit-check holiday photoset, too.
