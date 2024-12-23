Kim Kardashian posts bizarre Christmas music video along with Jesus, elves, and Macaulay Culkin

Kim Kardashian uploaded a disturbing David Lynch-ian video to her Instagram page on Monday morning. © Collage: Screenshots/Instagram/@kimkardashian

Ho ho hold on a minute...

In an unsettlingly unbroken shot, Kim can be seen crawling through a trashed house inhabited by nightmarish creatures.

As she goes, her cover of the Christmas classic Santa Baby – produced by her brother-in-law Travis Barker – can be heard playing over the chaos.

Fans of the reality series The Kardashians already knew about the song, but nobody could have guessed that the music video would be so strange!

With a blonde wig on her head, the American Horror Story crawls ceaselessly across the floor of a house, seemingly in a daze.

The video, which is pixelated with repeated glitches, looks like a found-footage horror film set in the 60s or 70s.