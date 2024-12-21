Kim Kardashian recreates infamous Paper magazine cover in red-hot holiday snaps

Los Angeles, California - Kim Kardashian rang in the Christmas season with a new post featuring some red-hot holiday fashion.

The 44-year-old flaunted her curves in a skin-hugging red dress in an Instagram photo dump shared Friday.

Kim, who was still rocking a cast on her broken foot and using a scooter, smized for the camera at the SKIMs Christmas party in Los Angeles, which was held on Thursday.

Later on in the slideshow, Kim recreated her infamous "Break the Internet" Paper magazine cover as a pal held a cocktail glass on her derrière.

In the final snap, the reality star posed alongside her sister Khloé Kardashian and momager Kris Jenner, who twinned in black and white dress-and-boots combos.

As Khloé spilled on her own Instagram, they claim they didn't plan on the matching looks – though both came from Khy, the newest fashion venture from Kylie Jenner.

The 40-year-old Good American star showed some love to Kim's ensemble from the night, commenting, "The gift that keeps on giving."