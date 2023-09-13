Kim Kardashian reflects on her "paradise" with sexy bikini pics
New York, New York - Kim Kardashian has everyone wishing summer wouldn't end with some stunning new bikini pics!
As fall somberly approaches, the 42-year-old SKIMs mogul is looking back at her fun times in the sun.
On Tuesday, Kim shared new pics via Instagram where she was captured posing on an idyllic-looking white beach, though she kept the location a mystery.
The Kardashians star was all smiles as she flaunted her curves in a sexy, two-piece black bikini.
The first pic, which also puts the area's clear-blue skies and palm trees on full display, showed Kim kneeling up and looking out on the water, while in the second, she's seen holding her sunglasses above her head and smiling.
The new post, which she captioned "Paradise," is probably a throwback as the aspiring lawyer is still making a statement with high-profile appearances in the Big Apple amid New York Fashion Week.
Kim also documented her night out at the second annual Caring For Women Dinner on Tuesday with a few pics of herself posing with actor Nicole Kidman that were shared on her Instagram story.
