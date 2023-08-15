Kim Kardashian sizzles in new bikini pics and American Horror Story spidey shocker
Puglia, Italy - Kim Kardashian set the internet on fire with stunning bikini shots and an eerie transformation in the new poster for American Horror Story.
Kim has been living the high life recently!
From spending a relaxing day out on the lake to enjoying VIP access at rapper Drake's LA concert, there's nothing that seems to be putting a halt on the 42-year-old's kickin' summer festivities.
On Tuesday, Kimmy continued the fun by posting on Instagram, showing off her incredible hourglass figure and a metallic gold bikini, and captioned the shot, "Nite swim in Puglia."
The reality star graced fans' feeds with her wavy black hair cascading down her shoulders, an epic swimsuit, and even shared some pics taking a joyride on a bike, complete with a chic ankle bracelet.
But that's not all that's been turning heads.
American Horror Story (AHS) unveils Kim Kardashian's bold spider transformation
Are you ready to be caught in Kim's web?
The upcoming season of FX's American Horror Story: Delicate has taken a captivating twist with its hot new teaser posters, featuring none other than Kimmy Cakes herself.
Clad in a striking blue latex two-piece set, she flaunts a stylish platinum wig and distinctive accessory: a giant spider across her body.
The caption of teaser poster's post reads, "You're in our web now," ominously hinting at the web of horror that (hopefully) awaits for eager viewers in the upcoming season.
Many fans of AHS still can't believe Kim's in the show, and her appearance has continued to stir controversy.
Commenting under the new poster's drop, some wrote, "I still can't believe she is in this tv serie[s]" and "Let’s be serious for a second…why is Kim kardashian in the new season of American horror story."
Will Kimmy Cake's chilling transformation spin a web of terror that gets fans on board?
Cover photo: Collage: Screenshot/Instagram/@kimkardashian