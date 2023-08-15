Kim Kardashian sizzles in new bikini pics and American Horror Story spidey shocker

Puglia, Italy - Kim Kardashian set the internet on fire with stunning bikini shots and an eerie transformation in the new poster for American Horror Story.

New photos have emerged of Kim Kardashian enjoying hot summer nights in Italy and an incredible American Horror Story spider-queen transformation! © Collage: Screenshot/Instagram/@kimkardashian

Kim has been living the high life recently!

From spending a relaxing day out on the lake to enjoying VIP access at rapper Drake's LA concert, there's nothing that seems to be putting a halt on the 42-year-old's kickin' summer festivities.

On Tuesday, Kimmy continued the fun by posting on Instagram, showing off her incredible hourglass figure and a metallic gold bikini, and captioned the shot, "Nite swim in Puglia."

The reality star graced fans' feeds with her wavy black hair cascading down her shoulders, an epic swimsuit, and even shared some pics taking a joyride on a bike, complete with a chic ankle bracelet.

But that's not all that's been turning heads.