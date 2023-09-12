Kim Kardashian makes fiery statement at dinner with Jeff Bezos during NYFW

New York, New York - Kim Kardashian certainly knows how to turn heads! The fashion mogul pulled up to dinner with Jeff Bezos and a few other A-listers in a head-turning fit.

Kim Kardashian has been making some typically strong statements with her outfits during New York Fashion Week. © Collage: IMAGO/ABACAPRESS

The 42-year-old fashion mogul stepped out in a head-turning fit for New York Fashion Week while dining with Amazon CEO Jeff Bezos and his fiancée Lauren Sanchez.

Kim made quite a statement in a long, belted red snakeskin coat.

She completed the look with black boots and wore her long, dark hair loose.

The star-studded dinner that took place at the Mercer Hotel also included Nicki Hilton, who's the younger sister of Kim's BFF Paris, and Nicki's husband James Rothschild.

The Kardashian's star sister, Kylie Jenner, was also spotted out and about in the Big Apple for the yearly fashion takeover.

The 26-year-old Kylie's Cosmetics owner hit up Acne Studios with Jordyn Woods before smooching her boo Timothée Chalamet at the US Open.

As for Kim, it appears the SKINs founder came to NYC solo after traveling around the world with her kids, whom she shares with Kanye West.