Kim Kardashian gets cold shoulder from fans over Balenciaga fit

Los Angeles, California - Kim Kardashian has shared more fashionable footage from her New Year's Eve getaway – but fans weren't feeling it!

Kim Kardashian looked winter-fresh in another fit she wore while vacationing in Utah on New Year's Eve. © Screenshot/Instagram/kimkardashian

On Thursday, the 43-year-old reality star dropped a photo dump via Instagram, modeling another look she wore in Utah while skiing her four kids.

The Kardashians star's winter-fresh fit consisted of a light-brown fur coat with a matching trapper hat and purse.

The first close-up snap showed Kim puckering up her lips before posing in front of two paintings in antique gold frames in the following pic.

She completed the look with a white sheer top, high-waisted light-wash jeans, and sneakers.

More of Kim's pics highlighted the spot's breathtaking views, plus a glimpse of the beauty mogul's Balenciaga ski outfit that included a white puffer jacket over a coordinating thermal top and pants.

Yet users again dragged Kimmy Cakes for still wearing clothes from the controversial brand as fans flooded her comments section with heavy disapproval.

One person wrote, "Why you still wearing balenci? You apologized," referring to Kim's previous statement that she was "re-evaluating" her partnership with the brand after condemning their "disturbing" photoshoot featuring children holding teddy bears dressed in bondage.