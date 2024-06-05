Kim Kardashian rocks Janet Jackson's vintage look to singer's latest tour stop

Los Angeles, California - Kim Kardashian , AKA the ultimate fashion mogul, has struck again with one of Janet Jackson's most iconic looks!

Kim Kardashian (pictured) pulled up to Janet Jackson's Together Again Tour in the pop star's memorable look from the music video for her 1993 song, If. © PRESLEY ANN / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / GETTY IMAGES VIA AFP

On Tuesday evening, the 43-year-old reality star documented her night with Ms. Jackson in the pop star's fit for her song If's 1993 music video.

Kim's Instagram story highlighted her girls' night out where she and her besties were snag and danced at the LA stop for Janet's Together Again tour.

The Kardashians star teasingly dropped glimpses of the look, which featured black lace-up pants with fringe embellishments and a button-up vest decorated in ivory boning.

"Can you guys tell where I'm going tonight?" Kim coyly wrote.

She completed the attire with a blinged-out choker chain and black pointed-toe boots.

In a separate post, the American Horror Story star revealed she won Janet's ensemble at an auction, "For @janetjackson's bday bc I'm such a fan I can't believe I won this outfit on @juliens_auctions."

