Kim Kardashian's AHS co-star Emma Roberts dishes on their "intense" kiss
Los Angeles, California - Kissing Kim Kardashian may be a dream for many fans, but for Emma Roberts, it was just another day at the office!
Season 12 of the acclaimed horror anthology series premiered last fall, with Kim's successful acting debut also providing a positive surprise.
This week saw the start of the second half of the season, in which Emma and Kim's characters shared an unexpected kiss!
The scene was already featured in the trailer and quickly became the subject of much discussion on social media, and now, Emma has dished on the smooch for the first time.
The 33-year-old admitted that it wasn't a big deal to her, but she revealed that many in her real life didn't exactly understand her nonchalance.
During an appearance on The Tonight Show on Thursday, Emma shared that her sister reminded her it was a big deal and was even angry at her for not telling her about it.
Emma could only laugh in response and told host Jimmy Fallon that she just did the scene and eventually forgot about it altogether, but she confessed filming it was a bit messier than anticipated!
Emma Roberts spills behind-the-scenes secrets of kissing Kim Kardashian
"We were laughing because we kissed, and they said 'cut,' and Kim looked at me and started laughing," the Scream Queens star said.
"I was like, 'What?' and I just had her [lip] gloss all over my face. So we had to do major cleanup in between every take."
Despite the banal reality of filming it, Emma admitted even she thought the kiss was "intense" in the final cut.
The next episode of American Horror Story: Delicate Part Two premieres on Hulu and FX on Wednesday.
Cover photo: Collage: JULIEN DE ROSA / AFP & Dimitrios Kambouris /Getty Images via AFP