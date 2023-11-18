Kim Kardashian rocks the blonde at GQ Men of the Year Awards

Los Angeles, California - Kim Kardashian went newly blonde while attending the GQ Men of the Year awards ceremony!

Kim Kardashian was a blonde bombshell on the red carpet of the GQ Men of the Year awards. © FRAZER HARRISON / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / GETTY IMAGES VIA AFP

They say blondes have more fun, and it seems like it couldn't be more true for the 43-year-old reality star, who turned heads on the red carpet at the Thursday night event.

Kim sported a super sleek blonde hairdo once again for the ceremony, which she paired with a suede halter-neck Chrome Hearts gown featuring gothic details.

The Kardashians star's look also featured a custom "KK'' tassel detail and personalized garment tag, while she rocked gold rings as accessories.

Paris Hilton, Megan Thee Stallion, John Legend, and Kim's mom Kris Jenner were also spotted at the star-studded event.

Kimmy Cakes was given the prestigious title of Tycoon of the Year by the magazine, as well as a cover shoot and interview feature.

The mogul recently launched a men's line of her SKIMs brand. During her chat with GQ, she credited her father, the late Robert Kardashian Sr., for her intense interest in fashion and business.