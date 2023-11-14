Kim Kardashian talks Kanye West and her father's legacy as Tycoon of the Year

Los Angeles, California - She's the man! Kim Kardashian has broken boundaries as one of this year's of GQ's Men of the Year honorees.

Kim Kardashian is the latest star to grace the cover of GQ for its annual Men of the Year spread. © CRAIG BARRITT / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / GETTY IMAGES VIA AFP

On Tuesday, the 43-year-old business mogul was featured in the magazine's annual spread with the coveted honor of "Tycoon of the Year."



While rocking a shirt and tie and chowing down on junk food, The Kardashians star dished on her father, Robert Kardashian Sr.'s legacy, her tumultuous divorce from Kanye West, and raising four kids as a single, working mom.

Regarding the late attorney, Kim credits Robert for sparking her interest in the fashion world after recently launching a men's line for her SKIMs brand.

"He always wanted to look cool," Kim shared, adding that his go-to shop for clothes was a trendy clothing store called Body near where she worked as a teen.

"They had a cool pair of jeans. They were wax-coated. My dad's office was really close by, so he'd always stop in. He said, 'I have to have those.' I got them for him. He would wear them with just a black T-shirt and a loafer."

