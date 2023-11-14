Kim Kardashian talks Kanye West and her father's legacy as Tycoon of the Year
Los Angeles, California - She's the man! Kim Kardashian has broken boundaries as one of this year's of GQ's Men of the Year honorees.
On Tuesday, the 43-year-old business mogul was featured in the magazine's annual spread with the coveted honor of "Tycoon of the Year."
While rocking a shirt and tie and chowing down on junk food, The Kardashians star dished on her father, Robert Kardashian Sr.'s legacy, her tumultuous divorce from Kanye West, and raising four kids as a single, working mom.
Regarding the late attorney, Kim credits Robert for sparking her interest in the fashion world after recently launching a men's line for her SKIMs brand.
"He always wanted to look cool," Kim shared, adding that his go-to shop for clothes was a trendy clothing store called Body near where she worked as a teen.
"They had a cool pair of jeans. They were wax-coated. My dad's office was really close by, so he'd always stop in. He said, 'I have to have those.' I got them for him. He would wear them with just a black T-shirt and a loafer."
Kim Kardashian dishes on how she handles Kanye West divorce with their kids
As for how she juggles her kids' questions about her split from her ex-husband, Kim explains that she relies on the wisdom from her own experience as a child of divorced parents.
"Ultimately, what matters is that kids feel loved and heard," the criminal justice advocate dished, noting, "You want to be sensitive because they're just kids, and it's hard to go through no matter what age."
Kim, whose parents divorced in 1991, also admitted to allowing herself to feel all of her emotions and that she seeks help when needed.
"I do have a therapist that only deals in child psychology that I talk to to get parenting tips and advice," she added.
"Sometimes I feel challenged by parenting. But I have the best group of friends, and we talk about everything together, so that to me is therapy."
