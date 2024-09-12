Kim Kardashian says controversial parenting decision made her kids "closer"

Kim Kardashian got real about her decision to let her son Saint West have his own YouTube channel and how it helped his relationship with his sister North.

By Elyse Johnson

Los Angeles, California - Kim Kardashian's unconventional parenting has worked in her favor!

Kim Kardashian's controversial decision to let her son Saint have his own YouTube channel has apparently brought more peace in her household.
During her bootylicious appearance at the Kering Foundation’s Caring for Women Dinner, the 43-year-old SKIMS mogul dished on how her son Saint's YouTube channel has strengthened his bond with his sister North.

Kim told Entertainment Tonight, "I will say it has brought him and North closer together because she's filming his content and making him do challenges."

She added, "I filmed some behind-the-scenes and it's actually a blessing in disguise."

The reality star spoke candidly about her parenting struggles on The Kardashians season four, which also led to her mom-shaming feud with sister Khloé Kardashian.

Yet it would seem things worked out for Kim after announcing her athletic son's new channel, TheGoatSaint.

The American Horror Story star explained that she was "fighting against this," but "it's working in my favor."

“It's hard because I'm here and I need to approve every video" Kim noted.

Kimmy Cakes is – as ever – all about business as she also made Saint sign an extensive "contract" that has certain conditions the soccer enthusiast must abide by!

