Khloé Kardashian calls Kim a "petty little b***h" during brutal mom-shaming fight
Los Angeles, California - Kim and Khloé Kardashian's mom-shaming feud erupted on the newest episode of The Kardashians!
The gloves were off during Thursday's episode of the Hulu reality TV series!
The 43-year-old SKIMs mogul and the 39-year-old Good American founder got into a heated disagreement over their different parenting styles.
Kim and KoKo's fight erupted after the AHS star confronted her sister for being "condescending" while criticizing Kim's daughter Chicago's hair.
"I know her hair looked s****y. Thank you for reminding me that I didn't have the time to do her f**king hair one night before bed," Kim said.
Khloé clapped back, telling her older sister, "It sounds like you're dealing with a bunch of your own bulls**t, and you decided to harvest this and build up all this animosity towards me when this is a you problem."
Is Kim Kardashian "projecting" onto Khloé?
The mom of two kept insisting that she wasn't trying to "shame" Kim and argued that her sister's comments were "rooted in her own insecurities."
"I swear you just wanna project whatever you're going through and take it out on me, and I can handle it, but only for so long," Khloé continued. "I'm not gonna be here all day, so if you need to slap me or something, do it."
After Kim savagely claimed that Khloé "has a stick up her a**," the Revenge Body host walked off.
But their drama didn't stop there as the sisters kept fighting over KoKo's "rigid" schedule during their family trip to Aspen.
In her confessional, "Kim's just trying to be a b***h right now, and that's something Kim is so good at. If she wants to hurt you, she will go for the jugular."
The Kardashians drops new episode every Thursday on Hulu!
Cover photo: Collage: Screenshots/Instagram/@kimkardashian & @khloekardashian