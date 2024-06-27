Khloé Kardashian calls Kim a "petty little b***h" during brutal mom-shaming fight

Los Angeles, California - Kim and Khloé Kardashian 's mom-shaming feud erupted on the newest episode of The Kardashians!

Kim (r.) and Khloé Kardashain viciously ripped into each other's parenting styles on The Kardashians. © Collage: Screenshots/Instagram/@kimkardashian & @khloekardashian

The gloves were off during Thursday's episode of the Hulu reality TV series!

The 43-year-old SKIMs mogul and the 39-year-old Good American founder got into a heated disagreement over their different parenting styles.

Kim and KoKo's fight erupted after the AHS star confronted her sister for being "condescending" while criticizing Kim's daughter Chicago's hair.

"I know her hair looked s****y. Thank you for reminding me that I didn't have the time to do her f**king hair one night before bed," Kim said.

Khloé clapped back, telling her older sister, "It sounds like you're dealing with a bunch of your own bulls**t, and you decided to harvest this and build up all this animosity towards me when this is a you problem."