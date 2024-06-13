Kim Kardashian talks "tortuous" birthday and why her kids think she's "embarrassing"

Los Angeles, California - On the latest episode of The Kardashians, Kim Kardashian complained about her birthday with her kids and why they call her a "cringe" mom.

Thursday's episode of the reality TV series featured another look at the 43-year-old's insane life as a single mom and busy mogul.

While venting to momager Kris Jenner, Kim fumed over her four kids taking over her recent birthday, explaining that she was "stuck doing everything that everyone else wanted to do."

"I was stuck watching YouTube unboxing videos on my birthday, I had a FIFA tournament, Colour Me Mine," the SKIMs founder said.

She added, "You should see the ugly thing I made. Like, this is not what I wanted to be doing on my birthday. I need to sit my kids down and be like, 'This isn't Mother's Day. Like, this is my day,'"

After complaining about the "torture" she endured on her special day, Kim also revealed how her children, whom she shares with Kanye West, frequently label her "embarrassing."