Kim Kardashian accused of "copying" Bianca Censori with risqué fit

Los Angeles, California - Kim Kardashian flashed some cleavage in another risqué Balenciaga fit that earned her some comparisons to Kanye West 's controversial wife, Bianca Censori.

Kim Kardashian (r.) drew some comparisons to Bianca Censori with her risqué Balenciaga fit. © Collage: IMAGO / Bestimage & Screenshot/Instagram/kimkardashian

On Monday, the 43-year-old SKIMs mogul proved she's a Balenciaga gal through and through in a steamy behind-the-scenes Instagram pic.

The post featured Kim flashing some sideboob under an oversized brown coat.

The Kardashians star clearly didn't wear a top, but she did pair the look with brown tights and matching, heeled points plus a pair of stylish, black shades.

Kim's attire was from her time in Paris, still, some of her followers couldn't help but compare the fit to that of Bianca Censori's skimpy apparel.

Kanye West's wife has rarely been seen fully clothed and, as of late, has ditched pants altogether.

One user commented on Kim's post, "Kim censori!!! Kim what are you doing?!?!" while another wrote, "When you are sending a msg to your ex."

Yet to compare Kim to her ex's new spouse is a bit of an insult to Kimmy Cakes, who's always been a fashion risk taker!