North West brutally roasts Kim Kardashian over her past Met Gala looks!

Los Angeles, California - Kim Kardashian was humbled by her daughter, North West, yet again, as the 12-year-old told her that people "hate" her Met Gala looks!

North West (l.) gave her honest take on her mom Kim Kardashian's Met Gala looks on the latest episode of The Kardashians. © Collage: Screenshot/Instagram/@kimkardashian & Jamie McCarthy / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP

On Thursday's episode of The Kardashians, the 45-year-old mogul opened up about issues with her dress for the 2025 gala.

Kim explained that she was hesitant to even attend after running into trouble with the fit of her Chrome Hearts' black leather dress.

But her daughter stepped in to reassure her – and gave her some tough love as motivation!

"What's the worst that could happen?" North asked. "People hate on your outfit? They do that every year."

Kim is certainly no stranger to facing criticism over her looks for fashion's biggest night.

In 2013, she was cruelly mocked online after rocking a floral Givenchy ensemble that led some online trolls to compare the reality star, who was pregnant with North at the time, to a couch.

"I was crying the whole way home because I just couldn't believe it," she recalled a few years later.