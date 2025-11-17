Kim Kardashian shares an emotional look at law journey after flunking the bar exam – is she giving up?
Los Angeles, California - Kim Kardashian revealed an inside look at her preparation for the California bar exam after previously sharing the devastating results!
On Sunday, the 45-year-old dropped a raw video via Instagram that highlighted her intense two-week prep for the law exam.
The clip began with Kim crying while sitting on her bed before it rewinds to two weeks before the test, where the Kardashians star showed how much work went into studying.
Kim's workload included five one-hour essay questions, one 90-minute performance test, 200 multiple-choice questions, and reviewing cases.
"I've shared so much of this journey with you, and this summer I documented some of the final two weeks of studying – the ups, the downs, and everything in between," she wrote in the caption.
"On November 7th, I found out I didn't pass the bar. It was disappointing, but it wasn’t the end."
Kim Kardashian isn't giving up despite failing the bar exam
The SKIMS mogul also suffered a back injury, which made the process more difficult. She showed herself breaking down in tears at one point over the intensity of her studying, while also fatigued and in pain.
"This dream means too much to me to walk away from," Kim added. "So I'm going to keep studying, keep learning, and keep showing up for myself until I get there."
In the meantime, the multi-hyphenate portrays a high-powered attorney Allura Grant on the Hulu drama, All's Fair, alongside Glenn Close, Naomi Watts, and Sarah Paulson.
Cover photo: Collage: Screenshots/Instagram/@kimkardashian