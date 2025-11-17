Kim Kardashian shares an emotional look at law journey after flunking the bar exam – is she giving up?

Los Angeles, California - Kim Kardashian revealed an inside look at her preparation for the California bar exam after previously sharing the devastating results !

Kim Kardashian has just revealed an inside look at her preparation for the California bar exam. © Collage: Screenshots/Instagram/@kimkardashian

On Sunday, the 45-year-old dropped a raw video via Instagram that highlighted her intense two-week prep for the law exam.

The clip began with Kim crying while sitting on her bed before it rewinds to two weeks before the test, where the Kardashians star showed how much work went into studying.

Kim's workload included five one-hour essay questions, one 90-minute performance test, 200 multiple-choice questions, and reviewing cases.

"I've shared so much of this journey with you, and this summer I documented some of the final two weeks of studying – the ups, the downs, and everything in between," she wrote in the caption.

"On November 7th, I found out I didn't pass the bar. It was disappointing, but it wasn’t the end."