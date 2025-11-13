Kim Kardashian gets criticized again after North West reveals latest piercing

Can't tell them nothing! Kim Kardashian's parenting has again one under fire after North West gets another dermal piercing on her left middle finger.

By Elyse Johnson

Los Angeles, California - Kim Kardashian got blasted again after North West debuted her latest piercing!

Kim Kardashian is getting criticized again after North West (l.) displayed her newest dermal piercing on TikTok.
Kim Kardashian is getting criticized again after North West (l.) displayed her newest dermal piercing on TikTok.  © Collage: Screenshot/TikTok/kimandnorth & Instagram/kimkardashian

The 12-year-old flaunted a new dermal piercing on TikTok, and fans haven't stopped criticizing Kim for allowing North to get the "dangerous" procedure.

Viral images from North's process first showed the teenager getting the dual dermal piercing on her left middle finger.

The next snap featured her new set – a double piercing with silver gems.

Megan Thee Stallion manifests Super Bowl halftime show: "I would embrace the challenge"
Megan Thee Stallion Megan Thee Stallion manifests Super Bowl halftime show: "I would embrace the challenge"

North already has another dermal piercing on her right middle finger, which was unveiled back in September.

Still, fans haven't held back on their disapproval over the social media personality's style!

One fan wrote via X, "Ain't she like 12??? what kinda s*** a*** parent lets their kid get a piercing in their finger of all places???"

Another person questioned, "Why is a 12 year old getting piercings."

Kim has also gone to war with North's dad, Kanye West, over their teen's controversial attire as of late.

In addition to North's corsets and knee-high boots, KimYe's prodigy also donned fake facial tattoos and piercings on TikTok last month!

Cover photo: Collage: Screenshot/TikTok/kimandnorth & Instagram/kimkardashian

More on Kim Kardashian: