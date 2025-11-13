Kim Kardashian gets criticized again after North West reveals latest piercing

Los Angeles, California - Kim Kardashian got blasted again after North West debuted her latest piercing!

Kim Kardashian is getting criticized again after North West (l.) displayed her newest dermal piercing on TikTok. © Collage: Screenshot/TikTok/kimandnorth & Instagram/kimkardashian

The 12-year-old flaunted a new dermal piercing on TikTok, and fans haven't stopped criticizing Kim for allowing North to get the "dangerous" procedure.



Viral images from North's process first showed the teenager getting the dual dermal piercing on her left middle finger.

The next snap featured her new set – a double piercing with silver gems.

North already has another dermal piercing on her right middle finger, which was unveiled back in September.

Still, fans haven't held back on their disapproval over the social media personality's style!

One fan wrote via X, "Ain't she like 12??? what kinda s*** a*** parent lets their kid get a piercing in their finger of all places???"

Another person questioned, "Why is a 12 year old getting piercings."

Kim has also gone to war with North's dad, Kanye West, over their teen's controversial attire as of late.