Kim Kardashian puts sultry spin on studying with new law school selfie

Kim Kardashian has reminded everyone that she's still in law school with a sultry new selfie. © Collage: Mike Coppola / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP & Screenshot/Instagram/@kimkardashian

What, like it's hard?

The 44-year-old reality star took to Instagram on Thursday to share a sans-glam selfie as she continues her studies.

"Law school," Kim wrote under the post, which saw her pose with glasses as her hair sat in a low bun.

"I love a MILFY lawyer," her younger sister Khloé wrote under the selfie.

For those who haven't been keeping up with the Kardashians, Kim has now been in law school for seven years.

The SKIMs mogul failed the "baby bar" exam three times before ultimately passing it in 2021, and she's focused her law studies on the field of criminal justice reform.

Though she's still in school, Kim has already been able to make waves with her prison reform work.

In 2018, she advocated for the commutation of a life sentence for first-time drug offender Alice Marie Johnson – a plea that was later granted by then-President Donald Trump.