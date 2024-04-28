Kim Kardashian shares look at White House visit with VP Kamala Harris
Washington D.C. - Kim Kardashian joined Vice President Kamala Harris at the White House earlier this week and dropped footage from the meetup via Instagram!
On Saturday, the 43-year-old criminal justice advocate gave a glimpse at her recent visit to the US capitol.
The featured pic of Kim's photo dump showed The Kardashians star at a roundtable with Kamala, while the following snap had the mom of four throwing up a peace sign in front of the White House.
Kim was also captured posing next to the VP as both powerhouse ladies rocked chic pantsuits, with the beauty mogul wearing an all-black piece.
The American Horror Story: Delicate actor dished in the caption, "Honored to join Vice President Harris, criminal justice advocates and four incredible small business owners who received pardons at the White House Second Chance event!"
She continued, "We got to hear the lived experiences of how convictions impact your life from the pardon recipients and discussed the changes the Small Business Administration made to allow people with criminal convictions to take out loans! Much more to do but grateful for progress!"
Cover photo: Collage: screenshot/instagram/kimkardashian