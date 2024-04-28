Kim Kardashian shares look at White House visit with VP Kamala Harris

Washington D.C. - Kim Kardashian joined Vice President Kamala Harris at the White House earlier this week and dropped footage from the meetup via Instagram!

Kim Kardashian and Vice President Kamala Harris (l) posed together in the White House after discussing Kim's criminal justice reform. © Screenshot/Instagram/kimkardashian

On Saturday, the 43-year-old criminal justice advocate gave a glimpse at her recent visit to the US capitol.

The featured pic of Kim's photo dump showed The Kardashians star at a roundtable with Kamala, while the following snap had the mom of four throwing up a peace sign in front of the White House.

Kim was also captured posing next to the VP as both powerhouse ladies rocked chic pantsuits, with the beauty mogul wearing an all-black piece.

The American Horror Story: Delicate actor dished in the caption, "Honored to join Vice President Harris, criminal justice advocates and four incredible small business owners who received pardons at the White House Second Chance event!"