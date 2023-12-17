Kim Kardashian shows off bizarre Christmas gift

Los Angeles, California - Kim Kardashian probably got her most unique Christmas gift yet, which she shared with fans.

Kim Kardashian shared an up-close at a silver sculpture of her brain. © Collage: screenshot/instagram/kimkardashian

Nice...brains?

The 43-year-old budding actor took a break from showing off her lavish holiday decor to instead share an unusual Christmas gift via her Instagram stories on Saturday.

The footage was an up-close look at a silver sculpture of her own brain, which she was gifted from the imaging center Prenuvo.

Kim explained in voiceover off camera, "So, how cool is this. The Prenuvo people made me a sculpture of my brain. This is like, my actual brain."

In text added towards the bottom of the short clip, Kim wrote, "Very cool. Christmas present from @prenuvo."



The American Horror Story star dropped another clip where she filmed a computer image of her brain, saying, "This is a full video of my brain on a screen and it explains everything about it."

"I'm just so grateful," she added. "I think it's really cool that the Prenuvo team this, and explains all different parts of your brain. And I have the sculpture."