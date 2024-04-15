Kim Kardashian sizzles in SKIMs bikinis after controversial North West post

Los Angeles, California - Kim Kardashian stripped down into some sexy bikinis for a new SKIMs ad after her eyebrow-raising tribute to her daughter North West.

Kim Kardashian is already on summer time with her newest SKIMs swimwear drop. © Screenshot/Instagram/kimkardashian

On Monday, the 43-year-old fashion mogul promoted her brand's new swimwear collection that will spice up everyone's summer.

In the Instagram photo dump, Kim's red-hot pics, captured by British photographer Nick Knight, featured the reality star modeling various sets from the drop.

The new line includes skimpy, red-and-black pieces plus SKIMS' new "snake print" style, which Kim previously teased during her Turks and Caicos trip.

The Kardashians star also rocked a halter-style dress and strapless monkini with a bold print on it.

Meanwhile, while most celebs flocked to weekend 1 of Coachella, Kim caused some controversy with her IG post of her 10-year-old daughter dripping in diamonds.