Kim Kardashian sizzles in SKIMs bikinis after controversial North West post
Los Angeles, California - Kim Kardashian stripped down into some sexy bikinis for a new SKIMs ad after her eyebrow-raising tribute to her daughter North West.
On Monday, the 43-year-old fashion mogul promoted her brand's new swimwear collection that will spice up everyone's summer.
In the Instagram photo dump, Kim's red-hot pics, captured by British photographer Nick Knight, featured the reality star modeling various sets from the drop.
The new line includes skimpy, red-and-black pieces plus SKIMS' new "snake print" style, which Kim previously teased during her Turks and Caicos trip.
The Kardashians star also rocked a halter-style dress and strapless monkini with a bold print on it.
Meanwhile, while most celebs flocked to weekend 1 of Coachella, Kim caused some controversy with her IG post of her 10-year-old daughter dripping in diamonds.
Why did Kim Kardashian's photos of North West spark controversy?
North, who the reality star hailed as the "stylist of the year," posed in a Chicago Bulls T-shirt while covered in embellished crystal earrings, rings bracelets, a bejeweled headpiece, and a chunky necklace.
Yet, some of the AHS star's followers disapproved of the post as many felt that the eldest daughter Kim shares with ex Kanye West is "too young" to have so many diamonds.
Still, others didn't find any harm in the post, as many are well aware that Miss Westie, who is already working on her debut album, is in her a league of her own!
Cover photo: Collage: screenshot/instagram/kimkardashian