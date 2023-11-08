Kim Kardashian glimmers in diamonds in honor of Swarovski x SKIMs collab

New York, New York - Kim Kardashian shined bright as a diamond while debuting her new SKIMS x Swarovski collaboration!

Kim Kardashian proved why diamonds are a girl's best friend in her stunning attire from Tuesday's event. © Collage: Dia Dipasupil / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP

The 43-year-old SKIMs mogul bedazzled the Big Apple as she attended Tuesday's opening of Swarovski's new flagship store on Fifth Avenue.

Kim rocked a stunning crystal halter-neck top and matching skirt combo.

The Kardashians star completed her fashionable look with silver heels while going bra-less underneath the shimmering top.

She opted for a pair of light gray Swarovski x SKIMS boxers under her skirt that featured the brand's logo on the waistband.

As for her hair, Kim kept the same messy bun style that she also wore at the 2023 CFDA Awards.

The American Horror Story star's new collaboration with the jewelry brand officially launched on Tuesday, and Kim took to her Instagram to celebrate. The post featured the mom of four modeling a nude, square-neck bodysuit paired with a body chain, a large silver choker, and matching silver bracelet cuffs.

Kim also shared footage to her story from the opening, where she arrived in a blinged-out Swarovski taxi!