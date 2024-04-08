Kim Kardashian channels her inner cowgirl on tropical island vacay!

Turks and Caicos Islands - Kim Kardashian certainly isn't in Texas, but she's still repping cowboycore vibes while on vacation!

Kim Kardashian put a cowgirl spin on her bikini look while vacationing in the Turks and Caicos Islands. © Screenshot/Instagram/@kimkardashian

Beyoncé's Cowboy Carter era continues as the 43-year-old SKIMs mogul brings the Old West to the islands in new vacay pics.

On Sunday, Kim dropped more images from her family's lavish spring break in the Turks and Caicos Islands via Instagram where the mother of four slayed in her sexy getup!

The photo dump featured Kim rocking a sizzling hot brown snakeskin-print bikini and a black cowgirl hat.

Amid the carousel of snaps, the Kardashians star flaunted her curves. One pic showed Kim on the phone while another highlighted the back of the swimsuit as she lunged in the sand.

Kim captioned the post, which quickly racked up over two million likes, "This ain't Texas…it's Turks."

The cowboy-inspired fashion craze first caught the American Horror Story actor's attention back in January when she rocked what appears to be the same hat in some chic viral pics!