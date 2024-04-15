Rihanna and A$AP Rocky shut down Coachella with edgy fashion!

Indio, California - Rihanna and A$AP Rocky had love on the brain while slaying at weekend one of Coachella!

Rihanna and A$AP Rocky (l.) turned heads while attending weekend one of the annual Coachella music festival. © Collage: IMAGO / ZUMA Wire & Screenshot/Instagram/rihannaitaly_

The trendsetting pair had an iconic parents' night out and showed off their impeccable fashion at the annual music festival.

RiRi and Rocky were first captured enjoying Tyler the Creator's set on Saturday, before the Praise the Lord rapper surprisingly joined the fellow artist on stage.

The Fenty mogul's edgy festival look consisted of a gray hoodie, black leather mini skirt, matching thigh-high boots with buckle-straps, plus a sweeping cream furry cape.

Meanwhile, her baby daddy rocked a black beanie with white hair clips and a light blue vest over a black sweater, along with a pair of super low-rise jeans.

On Day 3, RiRi was pictured supporting the Gangsta lyricis, who again gave a surprise performance. She added to the festival fashion scene by sporting a quirky fit that featured a fur coat over a cropped T-shirt, a beige mucky maxi skirt, and thigh high boots.

The couple have surely logged another epic look in their fashionable couple fits. If this is how RiRi and Rocky are coming for Coachella, we can't wait for this year's Met Gala!