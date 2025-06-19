Kim Kardashian's buzzy Nike and SKIMS crossover brand hits major snag

New York, New York - Fans will have to wait a bit longer to get their hands on the buzzy collaboration between Nike and Kim Kardashian 's SKIMS.

The anticipated joint brand between Kim Kardashian's SKIMS and sportswear giant Nike has been delayed indefinitely. © Collage: Screenshot/Instagram/@skims & IMAGO / Avalon.red

Bloomberg reported on Wednesday that the launch of the joint brand NikeSKIMS has been delayed indefinitely due to production issues.

Kardashian unveiled the partnership in February, with the first collection initially expected to drop by the end of May.

According to insiders, Nike is still looking to launch the brand before the year ends.

The exact offerings of NikeSKIMS have not been revealed, but Nike previously teased that the collaboration would combine the sportswear giant's "world-class approach to advanced innovation, sport science and athlete insights with SKIMS' obsession for the female form and pioneering pursuit of solutions for every body."

Kardashian launched SKIMS in 2019. Initially centered on shapewear, the brand has expanded with lingerie, swimwear, loungewear, and more. As of 2024, SKIMS holds an estimated value of $4 billion.

While the Nike collab marks a significant new era for SKIMS, the brand previously stepped into the world of sports as the official underwear of the NBA.