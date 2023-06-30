Kim Kardashian slays in revealing dress at her former assistant's wedding

Los Angeles, California - Kim Kardashian made heads turn while attending the star-studded wedding for her former assistant.

Kim Kardashian is redefining wedding attire with her sexy ensemble at Stephanie Shepherd's wedding. © IMAGO / MediaPunch

Wedding season is officially in full swing, and naturally, Kimmy Cakes is slaying the style game while breaking the rules of fashion.

Over the weekend, the 42-year-old star was front and center for former assistant Stephanie Shepherd and record producer Larry Jackson's nuptials in Beverly Hills.



In pics likely captured by the paparazzi, Kim is seen rocking a black Alaïa gown that features a teeny bra-like halter top and a massive cutout in the front of the skirt, leaving very little to the imagination.

The SKIMs co-founder completed the look with a matching pair of black gladiator sandals while wearing her long hair parted in the middle.

Black is normally a "no-no" when it comes to weddings, as it is sometimes viewed as bad luck.

Yet, it doesn't seem like Kim's bestie was too concerned about this, as Kimmy Cakes wasn't the only celebrity spotted wearing black at the wedding.