Kim Kardashian teams up with Mariah Carey for epic TikTok
Los Angeles, California - Kim Kardashian and Mariah Carey apparently belong together as the two teamed up for a fun TikTok dance!
Kimmy Cakes and her daughter North West have once again made up another dance routine to one of Mariah's hit singles for TikTok.
But this time, the iconic pop diva and her own mini-me joined in on the fun!
The 42-year-old SKIMs owner posted a new clip to her personal account on Monday that featured nine-year-old North, Mariah, and Mariah's 11-year-old daughter with Nick Cannon, Monroe.
The foursome performed a routine to the singer's track It's a Wrap, with North and Monroe taking the lead in the cute clip.
Kim and Mariah are then seen attempting to join their pre-teens until the youngsters hilariously push their moms away.
It looks like even famous parents sometimes embarrass their kids!
Kim captioned the post, "Its a wrap! But never for us!"
The title rang true as North and Monroe continued the fun in a second TikTok clip that paid tribute to Rihanna's unforgettable Super Bowl halftime performance.
The clip was shared to Kim and North's joint account and showed the pre-teens performing to a snippet RiRi's track Work.
Cover photo: Collage: Screenshot/TikTok/kimkardashian